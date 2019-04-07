The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
TESTA, ELISABETTA L. (GIRARDI)
87, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Riverview Health Center in Coventry with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Americo Domenico-Lucio Testa. Born in Prata Sannita, Caserta, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Vincenza Maria (Cardillo) Girardi.
Elisabetta was a member of the Santa Maria di Prata Society Women's Auxillary. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling, bocce, walking with her friends, and loved being surrounded by her family.
She was the devoted mother of Ann Marie DiBiasio and her late husband Arcangelo, Carlo Testa and his late wife Robin, Americo Testa and his wife Luana, and Elizabeth "Lisa" Testa; loving grandmother of Angelo DiBiasio and his wife Heather, M.D., Michelle McGreevy and her husband T.J., Ph.D., Americo Testa, D.C., Ashley Clavel and her husband Jefferson, Jayden Testa and Michael Testa; cherished great grandmother of Andrew, Sofia and Amelia DiBiasio, Liliana, Natalia, and Lorenzo Americo McGreevy; dear sister of Angelina DeFilippo and her late husband Vincent, Assunta Feole and her husband Leo, and Dolores Lisi and her late husband Frank.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Entombment will take place in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
