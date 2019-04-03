Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
CAMPANELLA, ELIZABETH A. (MARTIN)
71, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Domingo and Mary Martin; loving mother of Nancy, George and Michael St. Mary; brothers, David, Michael and Norman Martin; sister, Donna Martin; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Sister of the late, Ronnie, Bobby and Ricky Martin.
Visitation Friday 5-8pm followed by a funeral home service at 8pm at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be private. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
