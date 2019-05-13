|
LEIGHTON, ELIZABETH A. (Devaney)
84, a retired secretary passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Warwick. She was the wife of the late Huey M. Leighton and the daughter of the late William F. and Elizabeth (Hill) Devaney. Elizabeth was the beloved mother of Donald G. Leighton, Michael H. Leighton, Scott D. Leighton, and the late William M. Leighton; devoted grandmother of Andrea K. Leighton and Ayden S. Leighton; sister of the late William F. Devaney Jr., and Donald E. Devaney. Mrs. Leighton was employed for the former ITT Hammel Dahl, Kent Hospital admittance, Warwick Sewer Authority, St. Paul Rectory in Edgewood, and was owner of Liz Boutique's, where she did arts, crafts and craft shows. She was an active parishioner of Sts. Rose and Clement Parish where she served as a past president of the rosary and altar guild and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Clement Church, Long Street. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Tuesday, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 245 Waterman Street, Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 13, 2019