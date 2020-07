MOLVIG, Elizabeth A. (Williamson)96, of Barrington, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Grace Barker Health, Warren. She was the beloved wife of the late Ib Molvig. Elizabeth is survived by her son Peter Molvig, his wife Lucia Molvig, two grand-daughters and two great grand-daughters. She is predeceased by her children John Molvig and Dr. Karen Molvig.Please visit smithmason.com for complete obituary and online condolences.