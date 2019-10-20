Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Church
1240 North Main, St.
Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raymond's Church
1240 North Main, St.
Providence, RI
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Moon Obituary
MOON, ELIZABETH A. "BETH"
62, of Providence, RI died October 15, 2019. She was the daughter of late Elizabeth (Glynn) and Samuel Moon and her guardians, the late Catherine (Glynn) and John Mowry.
As a child with Down Syndrome, she was one of the first mainstreamed in regular education in the 1950s. She was graduated from Birch High School. She worked at Comstock Industries, AccessPoint, Cranston for 39 years. She loved dancing, music, bowling, and swimming. She liked traveling anywhere - down the street or to Europe.
She is survived by her parent successors, Karen and Maureen Glynn; a brother, Samuel Moon; many cousins; and the ReFocus Community, especially Eastside and 1228.
Visitation Monday, October 21 at 10:00 AM at St. Raymond's Church, 1240 North Main, St., Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to ReFocus, Inc., 45 Greeley St, Providence, RI 02906. For complete obituary, go to www.mkds.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
