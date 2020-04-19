Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
live streamed on Avery-Storti Funeral Home's Facebook page
averystortifuneralhome.com
Elizabeth A. Parrillo

Elizabeth A. Parrillo Obituary
PARRILLO, ELIZABETH A.
83, of Cranston and Narragansett, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert M. Parrillo. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Anna (Rafferty) Goselin. Mrs. Parrillo was raised in Johnston. She was a graduate of Classical High School (1954) and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Rhode Island School of Education. Mrs. Parrillo was a school teacher for over 30 years working in the Cranston school system. She was an active member of Christ the King Church, serving on various committees and serving as a Eucharistic Minister, and establishing the Parrillo Family Scholarship Fund that honors local high school seniors. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, crafting and attending various theater, music, and sporting events. Betty also enjoyed skiing and spending warm summer days on the beach. She was a lifelong learner, constantly attending Leisure Learning sessions and various local historical presentations and lectures. She is survived by her loving daughter Nancy E. Parrillo of Cranston and Narragansett. She was the mother of the late Patricia Parrillo Hixson. A private graveside service will be live streamed at 1pm on Avery-Storti Funeral Home's Facebook page, a link is available on our website, averystortifuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Parrillo Family Scholarship Fund, Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI, 02881. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
