1/1
Elizabeth A. Wheeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELER, Elizabeth A.
"Betty", 74, an office manager for UNAP passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Donald H. and Marcia W. (Kettlety) Wheeler. Betty was the beloved mother of Donald F. Wheeler and his wife Charlene. Loving grandmother of Jared and Kyle; sister of Nancy J. Dean (Edson), Alice R. Lamontagne (Edward) and Marcia E. Wheeler. Aunt of Christopher, Eric, Sarah, John, Greg, Emily and Jennifer. She is also survived by many great grand nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the William Shields, Jr. American Legion Post 43 Scholarship Fund, 662 West Shore Drive, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 19, 2020
Dear Nancy, Marcia, Alice, and the entire Wheeler family,
Please accept my sincere condolences for the passing of Betty. She was one of the kindest and most outgoing people I have ever met. Betty was a client and friend of mine, and I am so saddened. I do wish you all some comfort, peace, and laughter, as you remember all the fun and joy Betty was known for. My prayers and love to you all, and may Betty rest in peace as her life continues to inspire us to be better and care for each other.

With hugs and much love from all of us at Providence Performing Arts Center,

Paul Hiatt
Providence, RI
Paul Hiatt
Friend
October 19, 2020
Alice, thinking about you and your family. I remember all of us working together in the Kent ER. She will be missed!
Karen Haidemenos
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved