Dear Nancy, Marcia, Alice, and the entire Wheeler family,

Please accept my sincere condolences for the passing of Betty. She was one of the kindest and most outgoing people I have ever met. Betty was a client and friend of mine, and I am so saddened. I do wish you all some comfort, peace, and laughter, as you remember all the fun and joy Betty was known for. My prayers and love to you all, and may Betty rest in peace as her life continues to inspire us to be better and care for each other.



With hugs and much love from all of us at Providence Performing Arts Center,



Paul Hiatt

Providence, RI

Friend