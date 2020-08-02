ZAMBARANO, ELIZABETH A. (MURRAY)
89, passed away July 29, 2020 at home.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Sedden) Murray; beloved wife of the late Lawrence T. Zambarano; cherished mother of Lawrence T. and John A. Zambarano, Joanne Williams, Judith Morrisette, Karen Picard, Diane Mencunas, Elizabeth Abazorius, Mary Ann DeAngelus and the late William A. Zambarano; grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 20; sister of the late David, Alex, James, William, Peter and John Murray, Mary Thacker, Agnes Wells, and Alice Charello.
Visitation and funeral will be held Monday 9-10:30 AM in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave, Providence. Private graveside burial in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, www.hopehealthco.org
