1/1
Elizabeth A. (Murray) Zambarano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZAMBARANO, ELIZABETH A. (MURRAY)
89, passed away July 29, 2020 at home.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Sedden) Murray; beloved wife of the late Lawrence T. Zambarano; cherished mother of Lawrence T. and John A. Zambarano, Joanne Williams, Judith Morrisette, Karen Picard, Diane Mencunas, Elizabeth Abazorius, Mary Ann DeAngelus and the late William A. Zambarano; grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 20; sister of the late David, Alex, James, William, Peter and John Murray, Mary Thacker, Agnes Wells, and Alice Charello.
Visitation and funeral will be held Monday 9-10:30 AM in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave, Providence. Private graveside burial in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, www.hopehealthco.org pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 1, 2020
Debora
Classmate
August 1, 2020
Donna Faccenda
Friend
August 1, 2020
Brian Kelley
Classmate
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved