Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Carlow) Caianiello
Caianiello, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann (Carlow)
82, of West Warwick, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Paul P. Caianiello for sixty-years. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Myrtle I. (Hall) Carlow.
Elizabeth worked as an Assembler in the Jewelry Industry for most of her life. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. She had a passion for baking and sharing with others.
She is survived by her cherished children, Paul P. Caianiello, Jr. of West Warwick, John M. Caianiello of Tampa, FL, and Donna M. Grossguth and her husband Randall of Coventry, her sister, Dorothy DiMartino of North Kingstown, and her four grandchildren, Jarrad Grossguth, Luca Caianiello, Gabriel Caianiello, and Jovani Caianiello.
She was a sister of the late Samuel H. Carlow, Everett A. Carlow, William A. Carlow, Jr, and Ruth Caianiello.
Her Funeral Service will be private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Due to COVID 19, Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Hope Hospice 1085 North Main Street Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
