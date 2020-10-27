ENGEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BARCLAY)

passed away on October 23rd at Tockwotton in East Providence after a lengthy illness. She was 89. Betty was born in Romeo, Michigan in 1930 and married Trygg Engen in Reese, Michigan in her brother-in-law's church in 1951. Betty and Trygg were inseparable until Trygg's death in 2009. They moved to Providence in 1954 and were active in the Brown University community on the East Side for the rest of their lives. After receiving her master's degree in Linguistics at Brown in 1979, Betty became a linguist at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. A lover of language, Betty also spoke Norwegian and Portuguese. She loved to sail, ride horses, ski, and visit friends and family in Norway, Trygg's homeland. She will be remembered above all for her grace and charm. Betty is survived by her son Anders and his wife Annette of Cambridge, MA, her son Ivar and his wife Melissa of Center Conway, NH, and her grandchildren Jon, Trygg, Peter, Kristoffer, Tessa, Daniel, and Andrea. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



