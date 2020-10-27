1/1
Elizabeth Ann (Barclay) Engen
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENGEN, ELIZABETH ANN (BARCLAY)
passed away on October 23rd at Tockwotton in East Providence after a lengthy illness. She was 89. Betty was born in Romeo, Michigan in 1930 and married Trygg Engen in Reese, Michigan in her brother-in-law's church in 1951. Betty and Trygg were inseparable until Trygg's death in 2009. They moved to Providence in 1954 and were active in the Brown University community on the East Side for the rest of their lives. After receiving her master's degree in Linguistics at Brown in 1979, Betty became a linguist at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. A lover of language, Betty also spoke Norwegian and Portuguese. She loved to sail, ride horses, ski, and visit friends and family in Norway, Trygg's homeland. She will be remembered above all for her grace and charm. Betty is survived by her son Anders and his wife Annette of Cambridge, MA, her son Ivar and his wife Melissa of Center Conway, NH, and her grandchildren Jon, Trygg, Peter, Kristoffer, Tessa, Daniel, and Andrea. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved