Schumann, Elizabeth Anna (Hunt)
Elizabeth ("Betty") Schumann, 102, died in Providence on May 6, 2020. She grew up in East Providence and graduated from Pembroke in 1940. She married a Brown professor and raised a family; she then earned a library degree and worked as a Brown reference librarian. She was part of the "pioneer" generation at Laurelmead Cooperative.
Betty lived a life of inner calm and outward grace. For a fuller telling of her story, visit the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home Website.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020