Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Elizabeth Anna (Hunt) Schumann


1918 - 2020
Elizabeth Anna (Hunt) Schumann Obituary
Schumann, Elizabeth Anna (Hunt)
Elizabeth ("Betty") Schumann, 102, died in Providence on May 6, 2020. She grew up in East Providence and graduated from Pembroke in 1940. She married a Brown professor and raised a family; she then earned a library degree and worked as a Brown reference librarian. She was part of the "pioneer" generation at Laurelmead Cooperative.
Betty lived a life of inner calm and outward grace. For a fuller telling of her story, visit the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home Website.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020
