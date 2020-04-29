|
|
BRADBURY, ELIZABETH
103, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Elizabeth ("Betty") was born in Dudley, Massachusetts to parents John Vajcovec and Caroline Kasik Vajcovec, who both immigrated from Czechoslovakia. Betty grew up in Webster, Massachusetts with 8 siblings. She moved to Boston and graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital Nursing School as an RN in 1938. She often walked to Fenway Park for Red Sox baseball games and became a big fan.
Betty met her future husband Brad, and they married in 1941, and eventually settled in Greenville, Rhode Island where they raised 5 children: Pat, Chris, Connie, Gary, and Marcy. They especially enjoyed their home on Slack's Pond, and made many happy memories there.
Betty was a great seamstress and made her daughters' Easter outfits each year. She loved baking, playing cards, and was a darn-good bowler. She enjoyed spending time with friends at the Smithfield Senior Center and Esmond Village.
She treasured her children, her 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
She was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip's Catholic Church in Greenville for over 70 years.
A mass and celebration of her life will be held at St. Philip's at a later date when gatherings are allowed. Any donations in her memory can be made to St.Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020