BRIDEN, ELIZABETH "BETTY"
91, formerly of Burton Ave. Riverside, passed away on April 24th. She was the mother of Linda Spies and her husband Hank, Robin Anjoorian, Robert Briden and his wife Barbara and grandmother of Matthew Briden. She was the sister of the late Iris Mello, and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 in Saints Matthew & Mark Episcopal Church, 5 Chapel Road, Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019