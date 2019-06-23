|
|
BUKER, Elizabeth (Auty)
92, of Barrington, formerly of Bristol, RI, and Eastham on Cape Cod, died on June 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Jesse Goff (Richardson) Auty and Abner Barnaby Auty. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Estes Buker for 65 years. She is predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Jane (Auty) Steen.
Elizabeth studied music in Providence, Boston, and Hartford, ranging from the classical and romantic to the modern schools. She sang professionally with the RI Civic Chorale and served as a soloist in area churches for years. The media called her voice one of natural power and range. She lived a long life richly blessed with friends.
A graveside service will be held at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be sent to the University of Rhode Island Foundation in memory of Harry E. Buker at 79 Upper College Road, Kingston, RI 02881, Federal Tax ID #: 05-601-4351. Arrangements made by Smith -Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019