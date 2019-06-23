Home

Smith-Mason Funeral Home, Inc.
398 Willett Avenue
Riverside, RI 02915-0305
(401) 433-2300
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery
585 Blackstone Boulevard
Providence, RI
View Map
Elizabeth (Auty) Buker


1927 - 2019
Elizabeth (Auty) Buker Obituary
BUKER, Elizabeth (Auty)
92, of Barrington, formerly of Bristol, RI, and Eastham on Cape Cod, died on June 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Jesse Goff (Richardson) Auty and Abner Barnaby Auty. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Estes Buker for 65 years. She is predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Jane (Auty) Steen.
Elizabeth studied music in Providence, Boston, and Hartford, ranging from the classical and romantic to the modern schools. She sang professionally with the RI Civic Chorale and served as a soloist in area churches for years. The media called her voice one of natural power and range. She lived a long life richly blessed with friends.
A graveside service will be held at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be sent to the University of Rhode Island Foundation in memory of Harry E. Buker at 79 Upper College Road, Kingston, RI 02881, Federal Tax ID #: 05-601-4351. Arrangements made by Smith -Mason Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
