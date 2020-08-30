Coats MacColl Campbell, Elizabeth
Elizabeth "Betsy" Coats MacColl Campbell, an accomplished volunteer leader, was born March 19, 1925 in Providence, Rhode Island. Raised by her father, Mr. Kenneth D. MacColl. Beloved wife to Douglas Campbell Jr. Loving mother to Douglas (Gwynne), Dwight (Wendy) and Duncan (Maura). Cherished grandmother to Colin (Tara), Caroline (Robert), Alexandra (Thomas), Meredith, Connor (Ashley), Caitlin, Cameron, and Emerson and great-grandmother to Alma, Chloe, Brooks, Malcolm and Silas. Dear sister to Dottie MacColl Woodcock (Ken), Rob MacColl (Marsha) and the late Alfred "Fred" MacColl. Best friend to Liz Robb Baubie. Family and friends are toasting Betsy for a life well lived with her favorite champagne Mumm's Cordon Rouge and trust the Good Lord has an endless supply. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Art and Flowers, Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202; Miss Porter's School, 60 Main St, Farmington, CT 06032 or Friends of Oudolf Garden c/o Anne Milligan Treasurer, 546 Lakeland Road, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230. ahpeters.com
.