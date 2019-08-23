|
|
EINSIEDLER, ELIZABETH "BETTY"
SCARBOROUGH, MAINE - Elizabeth Ann Lacy Einsiedler passed away August 17, 2019 in Scarborough, Maine. The daughter of Ann and William Lacy, Betty was born March 8, 1924 in Queens, NY. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY where she graduated from Bay Ridge High School and the Packer Collegiate Institute. After college, she worked at KW Battery Company where she met her future husband, Charles Einsiedler.
Charlie's career took them to NJ and RI where they raised their family. A true partner, Betty helped Charlie launch his engineering company in RI and went on to serve as his office manager for more than twenty years.
Betty volunteered for many causes and programs, especially those involving her children. She was particularly active in the RI Tennis Organization, managing the state junior tournaments and devising systems to streamline registration. With Charlie, she was a fixture at her children's, and later her grandchildren's, programs and athletic events throughout the country, always supporting their endeavors.
Betty loved to entertain, and her home was a hub for family and friends to gather. In her retirement, she took up knitting, played bridge regularly, worked on her golf game, organized treasured photographs, and researched the family genealogy. In 2010, Betty and Charlie moved to Scarborough, ME to be closer to family.
Betty was predeceased by her infant daughter, Angela; her parents; her sister, Mary Toomey; her brother, William Lacy; and her beloved husband of 70 years, Charles Einsiedler. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Ann and Richard Crumb, Middlebury, VT; Charles and Linda Einsiedler, Falmouth, ME; John and Stephanie Einsiedler, Kennebunk, ME; grandchildren and spouses: Stephanie and Jeffrey Rea, Richard and Kerstyn Crumb, Alexander Crumb; Christen and Derek Shepherd, Charles and Sonja Einsiedler, James Einsiedler and Thuy Dinh; Diane Elizabeth Einsiedler and Eric Harvey, and Luke Einsiedler; great-grandchildren Sam, Katherine, and Henry Rea; Taylor, Noah, and namesake Elizabeth Shepherd; Charles and Harper Einsiedler; and several nieces and nephews including her goddaughter, Janet Penot.
The family is grateful for all the extraordinary support and care Betty received at Piper Shores and Holbrook Health Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Piper Shores Christmas Fund, 15 Piper Rd., Scarborough, ME 04074 or the in Betty's name.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2019