Elizabeth "Betty" (Kefeyan) Elmasian
ELMASIAN, ELIZABETH "BETTY" (KEFEYAN)
94, of Providence, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Nishan Elmasian for 53 years. Born in Dorchester, MA she was the daughter of the late Nishan and Araxe (Sarafian) Kefeyan.
Betty is survived by her loving children, Michael M. Elmasian of Providence, Stephen J. Elmasian of Providence, and Roxanne Donoyan and her husband Nerses of Lincoln; cherished grandchildren Natalie A. Meyer and her husband Ryan, and Stephanie E. Donoyan and great-grandson Nicholas J. Meyer. Betty was predeceased by her brother John Kefeyan. She is survived by many family members including her nieces and nephews.
Betty loved her family taking great pride in their accomplishments, seeing her three children graduate college, witnessing the marriage of her daughter, the birth of her two grandchildren and the recent joy of the arrival of her great-grandson. She had a passion for singing, music, puzzles and church activities. Betty will be dearly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
Special thank you and gratitude to Father Kapriel Nazarian and Arch Priest Gomidas Baghsarian for constant prayers and visitations. Love and appreciation to Betty's caregivers, Joyce, Bethany, Danielle, and Catherine for being there over the past few years.
VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Her funeral service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
