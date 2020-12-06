NERNEY, ELIZABETH F. "BETTY" (McCARTHY)
age 93, formerly of Easton Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. She was the wife of the late William T. Nerney. They were married for 33 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late John E. and Katherine E. ((O'Sullivan) McCarthy, she lived in Cranston before moving to Warwick in 1973. She attended St. Paul School in Cranston, and was a graduate of St. Mary of the Visitation High School in Providence and Johnson & Wales College.
Betty was employed in customer service at Amica Insurance in Providence for 25 years, retiring in1993.
She is survived by four nieces, Charlene Haley of Hilton Head, SC, Karen Buzzetti of Lexington, SC, Patricia Nerney and Carol Nerney, both of Boynton Beach, FL; a nephew, Mark Fogarty of Windermere, FL; six grandnieces, Erin Cavanagh, Taylor Fore, Kirsten Fogarty, Kennedy Buzzetti, and Kaelyn Buzzetti; a great-grandniece, Emma Haley; and a great-grandnephew, Connor Haley. She was the sister of the late Margaret Mary McCarthy, and the aunt of the late James Nerney.
She was also the dear friend of Rick and Sue Steiner and family, and Bea and Steve Sangermano and family.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com