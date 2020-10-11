Socha, Elizabeth F.

age 94 of East Providence and Touisset passed away peacefully at her long time summer home on October 7th surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Ernest M. Socha and daughter of the late William and Irene Reilly.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Classical High School, Pembroke College at Brown University and the University of Rhode Island. She was employed for many years as Chief Clinical Psychologist for the State of Rhode Island. A long time member of the American Psychological Association, she was a vocal advocate for those with intellectual and emotional challenges. Her caring and positive outlook made a lasting impression on those who met her.

Elizabeth was an active member of the Pembroke Club of Providence for over 70 years serving many positions including past president and hospitality chair person. She was also a member of St. Martha's Rose and Altar and the East Providence Historical Societies.

Family was the focal point of Elizabeth's life. She was a proud and caring matriarch whose face lighted up when speaking about her children and grandchildren. Elizabeth is survived by two daughters- Catherine Michael of Dartmouth MA & Patricia Socha of New Smyrna Beach FL and 3 sons- William of Warren, Stephen (Jeannette) of Fresno CA and Edward (Kathy) of Germantown, MD. She also leaves 10 grandchildren- Stephanie, Andrew & Carolyn Michael, Erin Leonard, Robert Prosser and Daniel, Cameron (Katie), Carly, Samantha and John Socha. Her great grandchildren- Eli Michael, Reilly & Rhys Leonard and Jacob Socha brought special joy in recent years. She also leaves dear friends Maureen Sheridan and Eileen Socha.

Elizabeth was a lover of the outdoors. She was a talented swimmer and worked summers as a life guard in her teens and early twenties. She met her husband while on assignment at Warren Town Beach in 1945. Some of her happiest times were spent at the summer home her parents built in 1926. Elizabeth was a master quahogger and instructed many generations in its finer points. She was also a talented cook and dessert baker who always featured at least two fresh vegetables as part of her memorable Sunday dinners.

She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Reilly and grandson William Prosser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, East Providence. Burial will be in St. Alexander's Cemetery, Warren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914. A celebration of her life is planned for July 25, 2021 at her summer residence. Arrangements by the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME.



