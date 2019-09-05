|
|
Farnham, Elizabeth "Betty"
Farnham, Elizabeth "Betty", 80, of Cranston, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Mass General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph Farnham.
Born in Providence, Betty was the daughter of the late Doris (Proulx) Read and the late Earl Reed Sr. She was the sister of Loretta Low and her late husband George Jr. and the late Earl Read Jr. and his late wife Jaqueline.
She was also a beloved and caring aunt to George Low III, Nancy Pirnie, Tim Low, Lynn Beck and Earl Reed III, along with nine great and nine great-great nieces and nephews.
Betty enjoyed family gatherings, lunch with her former co-workers from MetLife, quilting and sewing with her friends at Blaine's, as well as making smile dolls for others at the Cranston Senior Center. She will be fondly remembered for her loving and caring ways.
Special thanks to Betty's medical care givers through the years, especially Blake in the MICU at Mass General during her most recent illness.
Visitation followed by a funeral service will be held Saturday, September 7th from 9-10AM at The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Interment will follow at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cranston Senior Center, Smile Doll Program, 1070 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 5, 2019