Cummings, Elizabeth G.
Elizabeth Cummings, 91, of Boca Raton, FL passed away peacefully at home on November 28th, 2019. She was born in Johnston, RI on December 2, 1927 the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Hopkins. Elizabeth was predeceased by husband Vincent Cummings with whom she shared 67 loving years of marriage until his death in 2014. Not a day went by that she did't think of and miss her Vin. She survived by her three children Elizabeth Mathewson(Donald), Paula Cummings and Vincent Cummings and the light of her life,her granddaughter Elizabeth Cahoone(Justin). Elizabeth was also the great grandmother to Jaxson and Keira Cahoone whom she adored and incredibly proud to be their Gigi. She will be greatly missed by all. There are no services per her request.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019