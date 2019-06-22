|
|
WHITTIER, ELIZABETH G. "BETTY" (JONES)
86, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Whittier, and the daughter of the late James F. and Elizabeth (Hanley) Jones. Elizabeth was the sister of the late James and Edward Jones. She is survived by many loving friends.
Her visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:30-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019