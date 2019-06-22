Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Whittier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth G. "Betty" (Jones) Whittier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth G. "Betty" (Jones) Whittier Obituary
WHITTIER, ELIZABETH G. "BETTY" (JONES)
86, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center. She was the wife of the late Richard E. Whittier, and the daughter of the late James F. and Elizabeth (Hanley) Jones. Elizabeth was the sister of the late James and Edward Jones. She is survived by many loving friends.
Her visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:30-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now