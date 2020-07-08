CALLAGHAN, ELIZABETH "LIZ" H. (BRAGA)
76 of Woodland Park, NJ, formerly of Warwick, RI, passed away on July 2 at home. On April 7, 1944 in Itajuba, Brazil, Elizabeth was born the daughter of the late Jose Portugal Braga and Maria do Carmo Lamoglia Braga. She was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" A. Callaghan.
Elizabeth graduated from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in 1966. She went on to earn a Master of Bilingual Education from Rhode Island College and a Master of Elementary Education from Bridgewater State College. She worked as an ESL teacher in the Bristol, Attleboro, Johnston, and Providence school systems. Elizabeth was known for her loving heart, generosity, and unflinching honesty. She was an incredibly strong woman who endured great loss with grace, and resolved to enjoy life to its fullest. She was an avid reader and loved to paint.
Elizabeth is survived by her son John, his wife Alexandra, her granddaughter Emma, and her sister Edna Heloisa Braga Pinto. She was the mother of the late Paul A. Callaghan and Kristina B. Callaghan. Elizabeth was beloved by family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 11 am at Our Lady Of Mercy, 4th Avenue, East Greenwich. Family and friends are asked to arrive directly to church. Burial will follow at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com
.