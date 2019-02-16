|
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE ELIZABETH IACCHINI FEBRUARY 16 Mom, I miss you and love you so much. Not only on your birthday, but every day of my life. My thoughts and prayers are always with you. You live forever in my heart and I believe there will come a day when we will never have to part. Love You, Mom, Your Daughter Noreen ATTILIO IACCHINI FEBRUARY 25 Dad, You are Forever Loved, Never Forgotten GRANDMA ROSA GALLO FEBRUARY 3 Forever in our hearts Loving Daughter Noreen, Ron, and Ronnie
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
