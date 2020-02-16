|
|
|
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE ELIZABETH IACCHINI FEBRUARY 16 My Beautiful Mother on your Birthday. If only I could hold and kiss you like I use to do, I'd do anything to spend your special day with you. The years go by so quickly it seems, yet its like only yesterday you left me in a dream. My heart is broken and yes its true, everything in my life changed the day I lost you. No length of time can heal my pain of losing you. My mother my best friend. I will love and miss you until were together again. Love You, Mom, Your Daughter Noreen ATTILIO IACCHINI FEBRUARY 25 Dad, You are Forever Loved, Never Forgotten GRANDMA ROSA GALLO FEBRUARY 3 Forever in our hearts Loving Daughter Noreen, Ron, and Ronnie
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2020