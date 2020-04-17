|
EIGHTH ANNIVERSARY ELIZABETH IACCHINI Mom, Special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only I could have you back for just a little while. To sit and talk like we used to do. You're no longer here, that will always cause me pain. I lie awake at night when all is fast asleep. Thoughts of special memories bring tears down my check. I hold you tightly within my heart, there you'll remain to walk with me throughout my life, Until we meet again. And when the day arrives that we're no longer apart, smile and hold me close to you, forever in your heart. FOREVER LOVED, SADLY MISSED. DAUGHTER NOREEN, RON AND RONNIE
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2020