|
|
REILLY, ELIZABETH K. "BETH"
40, formerly of Barrington, died unexpectedly on April 27, 2020 at home in Mountain View, CA after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Philip Stephanou.
Born in Providence, a loving daughter of Charles and Barbara (Bouffard) Reilly of Providence, she lived in California for 19 years. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a sister, Kristen Alberione (and her husband, Lucas) of Rehoboth; two nieces, Sarah Alberione and Lily Brown, and a nephew, Sam Brown.
Dr. Reilly was a Senior Managing Engineer for the Exponent Company, Menlo Park, CA for the past 10 years.
Elizabeth was a graduate of Barrington High School Class of 1997 and received a BS in chemical engineering from Brown University Class of 2001. She holds a PhD in mechanical engineering with an emphasis in mechanics of materials from the University of California, Berkeley Class of 2007. She was a licensed professional engineer in California and served on the American Gas Association's Transmission Pipeline Operations Committee. She also was a registered patent agent with the US Patent and Trademark Office.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul, Providence followed by a burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at an appropriate future date. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Elizabeth's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2635 N 1St St, San Jose, CA 95134 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020