|
|
Lombardi, Elizabeth
Hobe Sound, FL, Cumberland
Elizabeth Frances (McDonald) Lombardi of Cumberland, RI and Hobe Sound, FL passed away after a prolonged illness, on November 24, 2019, at the age of 82.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Raymond R. Lombardi. A life-long Rhode Island resident, she was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, a daughter of James and Margaret (Gibson) McDonald. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School and obtained a Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College.
Betty thoroughly enjoyed her 29-year career as a fifth grade ESL teacher at B.F. Norton Elementary School in Cumberland and often stated she "would have done it for free!". She was an avid reader, enjoyed long walks in the sunshine and she devoted her time and positive disposition to enriching the lives of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Bruce Lombardi (Corey Cordell) of Ridgefield, Connecticut, Julie Kirby of Providence, RI, and Elizabeth (Stephen) Cross of Jupiter, FL; by her grandchildren Candace, Macdonald, Riley, Greer and Griffin and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her brother James McDonald, and sisters Mary Russo and Ruth Carlson. She is survived by her sister Patricia (Carl) Marchese and sister-in-law Rita McDonald. Betty is also survived by her beloved dachshund, Ollie.
We will miss her ever present smile, sunny disposition and her numerous witticisms that will live on through family and friends.
Visiting hours: J.J. Duffy Funeral Life Celebration Home on Monday, 1/6/20 from 10:00 - 12:00 noon at 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI 02864. A service of remembrance will be held at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private. Guest Book/Directions: jjduffyfueralhome.com
Memorial donations in memory of Betty may be made to the (dementiasociety.org).
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 3, 2020