AMBROSE, ELIZABETH M. "Betty"
83, a retired Warwick school teacher, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the beloved mother of John M. Ambrose and his wife, Deborah; loving grandmother of Emily and Matthew Ambrose; sister of May McConnell.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Full obituary and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2019