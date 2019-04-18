Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane, RI
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Ambrose Obituary
AMBROSE, ELIZABETH M. "Betty"
83, a retired Warwick school teacher, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the beloved mother of John M. Ambrose and his wife, Deborah; loving grandmother of Emily and Matthew Ambrose; sister of May McConnell.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Full obituary and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
