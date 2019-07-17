The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Providence, RI
Resources
Elizabeth M. "Liz" (DiManna) Aquilante

Elizabeth M. "Liz" (DiManna) Aquilante Obituary
AQUILANTE, ELIZABETH "LIZ" M. (DiMANNA)
71, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of William " Bill" Aquilante.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019
