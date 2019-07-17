|
|
AQUILANTE, ELIZABETH "LIZ" M. (DiMANNA)
71, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of William " Bill" Aquilante.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston VISITING HOURS: Thursday 5-8 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019