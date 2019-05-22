Home

Elizabeth Healy
HEALY, ELIZABETH M.
,78, of North Attleboro, MA and formerly of Providence, passed away peacefully Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Elizabeth (Blair) Hanley. Elizabeth was a social worker for the State of RI, retiring in 2003. She is survived by her children, Mary Martin and her husband, Michael, and Madonna Singleton and her husband, Daniel, and grandchildren, Matthew and Kevin Singleton. She also leaves her great grandchildren, Bryan, Rieley Paige, Colin, Lukas, and Novah Singleton. She was the sister of the late John Hanley and Kathleen Cotter. The funeral will be held Friday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019
