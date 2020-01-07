|
IACOVINO, ELIZABETH M.
90, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward S. Iacovino. Sr., and gold star mother of the late Edward S. Iacovino, Jr., USMC, a member of the RI Nine who was killed in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sinapi) Vaccaro. She was a member of the . She is survived by one sister, Gina Giorgianni and her husband Anthony P. Giorgianni, and nieces and nephews. She was the sister in law of the late Ada Simone. Elizabeth's family would like to thank the staff of the Sunny View Nursing Home for their outstanding and loving care for the past six years.
Her funeral will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave. Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict Church, Beach Ave., Warwick, at 9:30 AM. Burial will be in RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 83 Park Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020