McClintock, Elizabeth M.

Reverend Elizabeth Mary McClintock passed away on October 29, 2020, at the age of 79, after a long battle with dementia. She will be remembered as a gifted educator, dedicated pastor, and loving member of her family. Liz graduated from Barrington High School in 1959 and Rhode Island College in 1963 and enjoyed a long teaching career in RI. Liz began her second career as a United Methodist pastor in the early 1990s, serving churches in East Freetown, Wareham, and Harwich, MA until her retirement in 2008. Her talents as a teacher and pastor came together marvelously each Sunday during her children's messages. Liz also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and crocheting.

Liz leaves behind her devoted husband, Phil, her children, Katherine, Elizabeth, Amy, and John, her siblings, Stewart and Melissa, and five grandchildren.

Private services will be held.



