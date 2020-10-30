1/
Elizabeth M. McClintock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McClintock, Elizabeth M.
Reverend Elizabeth Mary McClintock passed away on October 29, 2020, at the age of 79, after a long battle with dementia. She will be remembered as a gifted educator, dedicated pastor, and loving member of her family. Liz graduated from Barrington High School in 1959 and Rhode Island College in 1963 and enjoyed a long teaching career in RI. Liz began her second career as a United Methodist pastor in the early 1990s, serving churches in East Freetown, Wareham, and Harwich, MA until her retirement in 2008. Her talents as a teacher and pastor came together marvelously each Sunday during her children's messages. Liz also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, and crocheting.
Liz leaves behind her devoted husband, Phil, her children, Katherine, Elizabeth, Amy, and John, her siblings, Stewart and Melissa, and five grandchildren.
Private services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved