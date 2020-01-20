|
|
ROQUE, ELIZABETH M. "BETTY"
90, a retired teacher died at Bethany Home Wednesday January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warren P. Roque, they had been married for 67 years. Mrs. Rogue was born in Providence the daughter of James P. and Helen M. (McCarthy) Dougherty and had been a resident of Cranston since 1945.
She was a graduate of St. Xavier's Academy and Regis College. Mrs. Roque was an elementary teacher in Warwick from 1951-1953. She returned to teaching in 1971 and was an elementary ESL teacher in the Cranston School System for 18 years. She retired in 1989 and was a member of the Cranston Teachers Alliance. She was a communicant of St. Mark's Church, Cranston since 1952. Betty is survived by her children W. Edward Roque and wife Patricia of Warwick, Paul G. Roque, DDS and wife Joanne of South Attleboro, Timothy F. Roque, Esq. and wife Patricia of North Andover, MA and daughter-in-law Carla Malachowski of Sarasota, FLA. She was the mother of the late James P. Roque who passed in the fall of 2018. She was the grandmother of Ashley M. Roque, M.D. and husband Wayne Chung, M.D., Nicholas P. Roque, T. James Roque, Esq., Tiffany M. Roque, Courtney E. Roque, Phoebe K. Roque and Brian E. Roque. Sister of Helen D. Gilmore of Harwichport, MA and the late Hubert W. Dougherty.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday January 22 from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston, starting at 8:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Avenue Cranston. Friends and family are welcome and may visit from 8:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Wednesday Morning. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , RI Chapter 245 Waterman Street, Suite #306 Providence, RI 02906 Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 20, 2020