Smith, Elizabeth (Costa) M.
of Providence, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Rich) Costa. Elizabeth worked for Virginia & Spanish Peanut Co. on Dexter St, Providence for 50 years. Loving mother of Brian and Robert Smith and loving grandmother of Ashley and Rachel Smith. Sister of the late Charles and Alfred Costa.
Her funeral will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visitation on Friday morning 8:30-9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Avenue, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 6, 2019