Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Elizabeth Mary Cotoia


1925 - 2019
Elizabeth Mary Cotoia Obituary
Cotoia, Elizabeth Mary
94, formerly of Garden City, Cranston and presently a resident of Narragansett, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late, Harabed and Sultan (Mourvian) Chobanian.
Elizabeth worked as an assembler for the Bulova Watch Company at the Providence and Warwick facilities until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving daughter Maureen S. Barney of Narragansett, two granddaughters Brittany E. Barney and Kristen M. Barney, and one great-granddaughter Penelope Gastall.
She was a sister of the late Alice Platt, Julie Harnad, and Sarah Walker.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:30PM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home from 11AM-12:30PM. Burial will be private.
At the family's request, please omit flowers.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2019
