Mazzurco, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Iris Mazzurco, 71, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, with her family by her side in Scarborough, Maine.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 10 at 11am at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Maine. Elizabeth (Beth) was born March 17, 1948 in Manhattan to Sol and Ethel Cohen. Her father owned a Sport and Fishing store in New York. Her mother was prominent in the local Jewish community.
Elizabeth proudly graduated at age 16 from Herricks Sr. High School, Hyde Park, NY in 1964. She attended college at Fairleigh Dickinson University, majoring in English. She was very proud to have worked at Capitol Records in Manhattan in the 1960s during such a revolutionary time in music. She honed her business acumen and worked as one of the first female analysts at NCO. While working on Wall Street she met her husband Vincent Mazzurco, where they shared a love of financial analysis and mountains of papers. She took a brief break from work to care for her sons, Chris and Nick, but soon after started several businesses including an information analysis and database programming company in the early 1980s. They lived in Mattawan, New Jersey; Wheatley Heights, Long Island; Barrington, Rhode Island; and finally, even though she was a city girl at heart, Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Throughout her life she could rarely be found without a book or newspaper in hand. Her love of books and reading led her to become a trustee of Half Hollow Hills library in New York in the late 1970s and later to volunteer at several libraries at various stages in her life. This proved useful in organizing her personal library, which spread across several rooms in her house. Her love of reading, researching, and lifelong learning made for an easy transition to retirement where she enjoyed travelling and started an antique business. She and Vincent would explore the Northeast buying and selling antiques and collectibles. After Vincent's passing in 2006 she found solace and comfort with her best furry friend Fred, a Polish Lowland Sheepdog.
Her interests included finance, cooking, reading, being fiercely left-handed and walking Fred. She enjoyed visiting her grandchildren Amy, Benjamin, and Alexander and regularly supported and contributed to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Yarmouth.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Mazzurco, her sister Alison Cohen, and her parents..
Mrs. Mazzurco is survived by her sons, Christopher Mazzurco (fiancée Amy Theriault) of Freeport, Maine, Nicholas Mazzurco (wife Elizabeth) of Ridgewood, New Jersey, and 3 grandchildren Amy, Benjamin, and Alexander. As well as her dog Fred who has a new loving home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elizabeth Mazzurco can be sent to the North Yarmouth Academy Development Office at 148 Main Street, Yarmouth ME 04096. Gifts will support the construction of a new Learning Commons on campus, paying tribute to her love of reading, libraries and lifelong learning.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019