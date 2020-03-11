|
|
MURRAY, ELIZABETH
99, of Cranston , passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Murray, Jr. to whom she was happily married for 67 years. Born in Fitchburg, MA, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ida (McGinn) Tainsh.
Elizabeth was a supervisor in the Environmental Services Department of the former Lying-In Hospital. During her time there, she was instrumental in establishing a union for her fellow hospital employees, a feat which garnered her a personal invitation to the White House from President Kennedy.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Elizabeth Prior and her husband Donald of MA, James A. Murray, III of Cranston, and Pamela DiGiacomo of Johnston, as well as her sister Carol Brouilette of Cranston. She was also the cherished grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 23, and great great grandmother of 1. Elizabeth was loving mother of the late Gail Giuliano and Barbara Rice, and sister of the late Barbara Murray and Alexander Tainsh.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 am at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory at 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston . VISITING HOURS: Thursday morning 9-10 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826.
Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2020