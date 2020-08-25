NAHIGIAN, ELIZABETH (AMERICANIAN)
94 of Cranston passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry Nahigian.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late George and Queenie (Shahinian) Americanian.
Elizabeth had previously been employed by the City of Providence Department of Welfare.
She was the beloved mother of Carol Bjartmarz and her late husband James of Cumberland and Thomas Nahigian and his wife Cynthia of Duluth, GA; cherished grandmother of Thomas Bjartmarz; sister of the late Alice Klanian, Judy Ovaginian and Souren Americanian.
Her funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Church 70 Jefferson St. Providence, RI 02908.
