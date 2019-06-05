|
Deschane, Elizabeth P. (Moore)
age 89 of Tequesta, FL, passed away on May 23, 2019. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Rhode Island. She was predeceasd by her parents and husband, Arthur Deschane, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Miles Moore, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great grandchildren, and 1 step-great, great grandchild. In Elizabeth's words.. "I will be going here and there, doing this and that, now and then".
In lieu of flowers, please direct all memorial donations to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5200 E. Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Published in The Providence Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019