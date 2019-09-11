|
Maynard, Elizabeth "Bette" R.
Elizabeth "Bette" R. Maynard, 76, of Newport, RI, passed away on September 9, 2019, at the St. Clare Home in Newport.
Bette was born on November 24, 1942, in Providence, RI, to the late Edgar E. Maynard and the late Marion (Gleason) Maynard.
Bette worked as a computer programmer and business analyst for FRAM for 25 years. She was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket and spent her retirement years in Newport, where she became an active member at the Newport Yacht Club.
She is survived by her brother Thomas Maynard and his wife Gail of Saunderstown, RI, her sisters Jean McMillan, Marianne Needham and her husband Brian, all of Middletown, her niece Melissa Botelho of Newport, and her nephew John Gardiner of Bronx, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Bette will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway and Mann Avenue. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019