Elizabeth Russo Obituary
RUSSO, ELIZABETH
"Betty", A., 83, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Russo. Mother of Paul C. (his wife, Karen), Karl J. (his wife, Debbie), and Kyle J. Russo, (his late wife, Lynn-Marie); sister of Nancy Mowry; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Anthony Church 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, RI 02904, will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
