Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Church
Warwick Ave
GALLIGAN, ELIZABETH S.
95, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. Galligan. She was a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Dyer) Bushell; mother of Thomas J. Galligan (Stephanie), Susan E. Pontes, Annmarie Wesolowski (Adam), and Frank A. Galligan (Denise); grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 5.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 8-10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Timothy Church, Warwick Ave. Burial will be in RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
