Elizabeth S. "Betty" (Shippee) Tanner
TANNER, Elizabeth "Betty" S. (Shippee)
70, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of David A. Tanner, Sr. for 37 years. Born in Putnam, CT, she was the daughter of Leonard C. and Barbara M. (Weaver) Shippee. Betty was the loving mother of Rebecca B. Prochilo (John) and David A. Tanner (April), as well as the adoring grandmother of Gideon, Aurelia, Sophia, and Elliot. She is survived by her siblings Roy Shippee, Warren Shippee, Nancy Hammond, Norman Shippee, Barbara Berwick, and Wayne Shippee. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Women & Infants Development Foundation (foundation.womenandinfants.org) or HopeHealth Hospice (HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904). Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
