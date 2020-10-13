WALSH, ELIZABETH "BETTY"
82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Walsh. They were happily married for 60 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Cornell) McDermott. Betty lived most of her life in Cumberland. She graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy in 1955 and The College of Our Lady of the Elms in 1959. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint John Vianney Church where she was an eucharistic minister and volunteered for decades with the annual Christmas Pageant. Betty enjoyed reading, music and sewing. What she enjoyed most of all was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Walsh Jr., John Walsh and his wife Annabelle, Kathleen Lynch and her husband Stephen, William Walsh and his wife Lisa, and Christine Phillips and her husband Christopher, and her brother, John "Jack" McDermott. She also leaves her grandchildren, Erik Colburn, Katie Moniz, John Walsh Jr., Angelynne Walsh, Lillian Walsh, Christine Lynch, Maggie Lynch, Michael Walsh, Meaghan Walsh, James Walsh, Brandon Phillips, and Brittany Phillips. She was the mother of the late Michael Walsh, sister of the late James McDermott, and the mother-in-law of the late Gail Colburn. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 14th at 12 PM, Noon at Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be Tuesday (Today) from 5-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amos House, 460 Pine Street, Providence, RI, 02907, or Saint John Vianney Church Help for the Needy, in memory of Betty, would be greatly appreciated. The Walsh family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Briarcliffe Gardens for the support and care Betty received and became part of the family. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com