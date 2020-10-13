1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALSH, ELIZABETH "BETTY"
82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert A. Walsh. They were happily married for 60 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian (Cornell) McDermott. Betty lived most of her life in Cumberland. She graduated from the former Sacred Heart Academy in 1955 and The College of Our Lady of the Elms in 1959. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint John Vianney Church where she was an eucharistic minister and volunteered for decades with the annual Christmas Pageant. Betty enjoyed reading, music and sewing. What she enjoyed most of all was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Robert Walsh Jr., John Walsh and his wife Annabelle, Kathleen Lynch and her husband Stephen, William Walsh and his wife Lisa, and Christine Phillips and her husband Christopher, and her brother, John "Jack" McDermott. She also leaves her grandchildren, Erik Colburn, Katie Moniz, John Walsh Jr., Angelynne Walsh, Lillian Walsh, Christine Lynch, Maggie Lynch, Michael Walsh, Meaghan Walsh, James Walsh, Brandon Phillips, and Brittany Phillips. She was the mother of the late Michael Walsh, sister of the late James McDermott, and the mother-in-law of the late Gail Colburn. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 14th at 12 PM, Noon at Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be Tuesday (Today) from 5-7 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. The burial will be private. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Amos House, 460 Pine Street, Providence, RI, 02907, or Saint John Vianney Church Help for the Needy, in memory of Betty, would be greatly appreciated. The Walsh family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Briarcliffe Gardens for the support and care Betty received and became part of the family. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Saint John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
On behalf of the RI Elms Alumni Assn. I'd like to extend our heartfelt sympathy on the death of Betty. She participated in many alumni events over the years with her 3 close Elms classmates. We had many a fun time talking about our days in Chicopee living in the dorms and obeying all those crazy rules. RIP Betty
Rae Holland-Long '65
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved