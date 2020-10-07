Elizabeth Whitehead

Whitehead, Elizabeth

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth Peckham Whitehead on November 19, 2019 in Roseville, California. Elizabeth, known to her friends and family as Betty, was pre-deceased by her parents, Lloyd and Rita Peckham of Lynn, Massachusetts, her sister, Florence Ann Morse of Lynn, Massachusetts, and her husband of 53 years, John Taylor Whitehead. She is survived by her two daughters, Marybeth Bergkvist of Austin, Texas and Elizabeth Bunker of Auburn, California, and her four beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Katie Bunker of San Diego, California, Erik Bergkvist of Burlington, Vermont, Michaela Bunker of Truckee, California and Sarah Bergkvist of Gainsville, Florida.

A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 185 Lake Street, Peabody, Massachusetts 01960. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Betty's memory to the Barrington Carmelite Monastery, 25 Watson Avenue, Barrington, RI 02806.



