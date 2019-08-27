Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School St
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Ella Catherine Integlia

Ella Catherine Integlia Obituary
INTEGLIA, ELLA CATHERINE
14, of North Kingstown, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in her mother's arms, surrounded by her loving family. She loved fashion, makeup, music, dance, and hanging out with her many friends. Ella had been an active Girl Scout for the past 8 years and proudly earned her Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve.
Ella was an avid reader and discovered a love for writing as well. Ella touched and inspired so many others with her love, strength, wisdom, and humor. She loved children and aspired to use that gift to become a teacher one day.
Ella's family wants to express their immense gratitude to the amazing professionals at Hasbro Children's Hospital for loving Ella during her extended stays as she courageously battled leukemia. They helped make the "Pink Palace" a place of joy and laughter.
Ella will live forever in the hearts of her parents, Chris and Cathi Integlia. She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Lynch. She will also be greatly missed by her aunts and uncles, Gary, Glenn, David and Donna, Randy, and "Aunta" Kristen Lynch, as well as Jean and John Travis, Patricia and Bill Mitchell, Karen and Mark Leach, and Diane Kelly. She was the loving cousin of Liam and Crosby Lynch, Ben and Kelly Travis, Alex and Jack Dermigny, Bill and Kristen Mitchell, Brian, Joy, Ruby, and Norah Mitchell, Jessie and Jeff Leach, and Sean and Jack Kelly. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Ben and Ann Integlia, as well as her uncle Mike Kelly.
A private visitation for family will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9-10 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Tomorrow Fund at Hasbro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903, will be appreciated. For online donations, visit https://www.tomorrowfund.org/support-us
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
