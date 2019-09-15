|
|
Geltzer, Ellen Barth
Passed away peacefully in her home after a 32-year heroic battle with cancer. She is survived by two loving children (Allen and Amy) and 3 beautiful grandchildren (Elodie, Rachel, and Aurele). She lived in Providence for over 50 years after graduating Smith College and Columbia University with a masters in French. An accomplished tennis player and enthusiastic dancer, she enjoyed speaking French, playing scrabble, taking photographs, growing begonias, eating everything, and being with her friends. She embraced technology and her intellect and energy were enviable. She will be remembered and missed by many. A funeral service will be held at Swan Point Cemetery at 11 AM on 9/16. She requested any gifts be made to a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019