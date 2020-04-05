|
|
SHERMAN, ELLEN C. (O'Hara)
81, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 57 years of Ronald F. Sherman. Mrs. Sherman has been a resident of Glocester for over 50 years and was devoted to her family, grandchildren and husband. Her quick wit that everyone enjoyed and her common sense approach to challenging situations will be missed. She had a love for animals, especially all of her pet dogs over her life time. In addition to her husband Ronald she was the mother of Elizabeth A. Reichardt of Cranston, Maryellen T. Hagerty of Warwick, Owen F. Sherman of Toledo, OH, John T. Sherman of Bristow, VA and the late Kevin P. Sherman. She was the sister of Ann Turbitt of the Villages, FL and the late Mary Bolton, James, John, Leo, Thomas and Michael O'Hara. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren.
Her Funeral and Burial will be Private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to, , 245 Waterman St., Ste. 306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2020