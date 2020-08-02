1/1
Ellen D. Williams
Williams, Ellen D.
92, long-time resident of Barrington, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Williams (long-time reporter and photographer for the Providence Journal/Evening Bulletin.) Born in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Shepardson) Douglas.
She leaves her children Douglas, Richard, David, and Dorinda; and her grandchildren, Kate, Jen, Tori and Cam Williams. She was a sister to the late Janet (Douglas) Schwartz and George Douglas.
Ellen was a member of the Barrington High School class of '45 and volunteered for the local civil patrol – watching the coast for enemy planes and submarines. This is where she developed her strong interest in flying and ultimately resulted in her convincing her father that she should take flying lessons.
Ellen was a proud Cub Scouts den mother and member of the Barrington PTA - where she was an instrumental part of the initiative to install sidewalks near their local elementary school. She was a proud Barrington native and very proud of her children, grandchildren, and husband.
Ellen enjoyed traveling with her family, including accompanying her daughter on numerous business trips, including trips to Atlanta and San Diego, and many beloved family trips to Maine, Vermont, and Martha's Vineyard. She enjoyed creating clues and hiding Easter eggs for annual hunts with her grandchildren, never missed a summer band concert, and reveled in family togetherness at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday celebrations.
Over the years, Ellen held positions she enjoyed enormously including as a librarian for the Barrington School Department in three elementary schools; as a pediatrician's office secretary; and for the local visiting nurses association (VNA) as a reimbursement/insurance coordinator.
In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in Ellen's memory to the: VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Services were private. Arrangements were made by Smith-Mason Funeral Home.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
